Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 6,650,000 units, or a 8.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares 404, which added 40,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SH, SETH: Big ETF Inflows

