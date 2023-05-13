SH Kelkar (NSE:SHK) Price Target Increased by 9.14% to 194.82

The average one-year price target for SH Kelkar (NSE:SHK) has been revised to 194.82 / share. This is an increase of 9.14% from the prior estimate of 178.50 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 192.91 to a high of 200.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.16% from the latest reported closing price of 109.35 / share.

SH Kelkar Maintains 0.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in SH Kelkar. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHK is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 4,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 2,297K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHK by 10.30% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 1,244K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 363K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 106K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHK by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

