SH, GUSH: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 3,375,000 units, or a 4.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3X Shares, which added 2,000,000 units, for a 33.8% increase in outstanding units.

