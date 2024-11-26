News & Insights

SH Group Reports Revenue Decline for First Half of 2024

November 26, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

SH Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:1637) has released an update.

SH Group (Holdings) Limited reported a decrease in revenue to approximately HK$330 million for the first half of 2024, compared to HK$461.1 million in the same period last year. The company experienced a gross loss of HK$1.2 million and a net loss of HK$8.7 million, marking a slight improvement from last year’s loss of HK$11 million. Basic loss per share also improved slightly to HK2.2 cents from HK2.7 cents.

