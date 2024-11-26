SH Group Reports Revenue Decline for First Half of 2024

SH Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:1637) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SH Group (Holdings) Limited reported a decrease in revenue to approximately HK$330 million for the first half of 2024, compared to HK$461.1 million in the same period last year. The company experienced a gross loss of HK$1.2 million and a net loss of HK$8.7 million, marking a slight improvement from last year’s loss of HK$11 million. Basic loss per share also improved slightly to HK2.2 cents from HK2.7 cents.

For further insights into HK:1637 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.