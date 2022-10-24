Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500 (SH), where 12,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.8% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the DSTX ETF (DSTX), which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 36.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SH, DSTX: Big ETF Outflows

