SH, DFSD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 5,775,000 units, or a 6.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DFSD ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.