SH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Short S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.76, changing hands as high as $15.84 per share. ProShares Short S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.77 per share, with $17.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.76.

