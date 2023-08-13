SGX iron ore to retest $100/mt support levels on weak demand; Dalian dips

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore iron ore futures again threatened to breach the $100 per metric ton support level on Monday, while Dalian edged lower, as market talk of steel output cuts resurfaced and a weak property segment continued to weigh on trader sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 dipped 0.4% to 725 yuan ($99.88) per metric ton as of 0330 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark September iron ore SZZFU3 slumped 2.1% at $100.6 a metric ton, paring gains from the previous session. The benchmark contract fell to as low as 100.1 yuan earlier.

Expectations of crude steel cuts have weighed on sentiment.

"[Citi's] industry discussions suggest that crude steel control targets will likely be finalised by August 15th, and local governments and mills could make their own production control plans thereafter," the bank said in a note.

Two weeks earlier, steel mills in China's southwestern Yunnan province had been asked to prepare to cut back production in order to meet a government mandate on capping 2023 output at last year's levels.

"This is supportive of steel margins, but likely has negative implications for iron ore. However, the actual impact will still depend on how local governments enforce cuts amid the weak macro environment," the analysts added.

China's tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, even after policymakers cut interest rates and promised to roll out more support for the faltering economy.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange mostly fell. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 dropped 0.8%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 1%, wire rod SWRcv1 slid 0.6%, but stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 1.7%.

Steelmaking ingredient Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 fell 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, property sector concerns also dented risk appetite.

Shares of China's Country Garden 2007.HKplunged more than 12% on Monday morning after the real estate company suspended trading in 11 of its onshore bonds from Monday.

($1 = 7.2584 yuan)

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.