SGX iron ore snaps rally as China COVID woes spark unrest

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in Singapore slumped more than 3% on Monday, retreating after a three-day climb, as protests against stringent COVID-19 restrictions in top steel producer China prompted caution.

The steelmaking ingredient, however, remained supported on the Dalian Commodity Exchange following Friday's announcement of a further cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio in China to bolster a slowing economy.

Benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange SZZFZ2 was down 1.3% at $97.90 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT, after dropping as much as 3.2% earlier in the session.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore for January delivery DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 2.4% higher at 755.50 yuan ($104.86) a tonne.

News about embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK expecting to firm up debt restructuring proposals next year also added to the upbeat sentiment, said Marex analyst Zenon Ho.

"Traders remain focused on further stimulus into next year," Westpac analysts said in a note.

Some of the optimism, however, has dissipated amid protests in several Chinese cities against the country's strict COVID-19 curbs.

"This week's western headlines will be dominated by whether Chinese authorities stick to their guns on the no-nonsense zero-COVID strategy or repeal these measures," Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell said.

Sentiment was also mixed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange with rebar SRBcv1 up 1.3% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 advancing 1.5%, while wire rod SWRcv1 slipped 1% and stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 0.1%.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also rose, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coal DCJcv1 up 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

