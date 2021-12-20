SGX iron ore rises on China demand hopes; Dalian benchmark retreats

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Singapore iron ore futures rose for a third straight session on Monday, buoyed by renewed optimism over demand for the steel-making ingredient in the short term as signs emerged that top steel producer China is back to ramping up output this month.

Iron ore's most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFF2 rose as much as 6.7% to $127.95 a tonne, its highest since Oct. 12.

But the most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 erased earlier gains to close 1.3% lower at 673.50 yuan ($105.60) a tonne, retreating from a seven-week peak.

China's rising imported iron ore stockpiles, which last week hit their highest level since mid-2018, and steel production curbs that are expected to be enforced as China aims for smog-free skies for the Beijing Olympics in February, tempered investors' enthusiasm. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Iron ore prices have rebounded this month, with the benchmark 62% grade in China's physical market touching $120 a tonne on Friday, also a seven-week high, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"Analysts expect a rebound in steel output as Beijing's yearly targets have been met, prompting mills to resume production," resources sector advisor and broker SP Angel said in a Dec. 17 note.

With China churning out 946.36 million tonnes of crude steel during January-November, down 2.6% from the year-ago period, there is scope for mills to ramp up production as the target is to limit this year's output to no more than last year's volume of 1.05 billion tonnes in order to control emissions.

Crude steel output in the first 10 days of December climbed 12% from a month earlier, ANZ analysts said, citing data from the China Iron & Steel Association.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 1.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slipped 0.4%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 climbed 0.7%, but coke DCJcv1 dropped 2.2%.

