SGX iron ore rises, but Dalian benchmark slips on China demand blues

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 26 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were mixed on Wednesday, with prices in Singapore rebounding modestly, while its Dalian benchmark extended losses after a China steel industry group urged producers to curb output to keep themselves afloat.

Steel prices in China have sunk amid a disappointing pace of recovery in demand, posing challenges to the industry, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), which has urged producers to cut output to help ensure a stable cash flow.

Already, more than 30 steel mills have issued plans for maintenance as of Tuesday, according to industry consultancy and data provider Mysteel.

Iron ore's benchmark May contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFK3 rose 1.2% to $103.65 a tonne by 0720 GMT. It has fallen more than 20%, however, from a peak of $132 on March 15.

In contrast, the steelmaking ingredient's most-traded September contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 0.4% lower at 716.50 yuan ($103.52) a tonne. Earlier in the session, it hit 698 yuan, its lowest since Dec. 8.

Even if Chinese appetite for steel products improves later this year, iron ore will remain weak "for a long time" because of the government's policy to curb output, Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

China is considering limiting its steel output this year, according to analysts and recent unconfirmed reports, extending a two-year-old policy aimed at curbing emissions by the world's largest steel producer.

China's crude steel output in the first quarter rose 6.1% from a year ago to 261.56 million tonnes, official data showed, while apparent steel consumption grew 1.9% to 243.42 million tonnes, according to CISA.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar SRBcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1 were flat, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.4% and wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 0.9%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange dropped 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

