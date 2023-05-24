SGX iron ore languishes below $100/T as China concerns weigh

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 24 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures stretched losses on Wednesday, with the Singapore benchmark languishing below $100 a tonne, as steel prices slumped in China on economic recovery worries.

A weaker yuan also added to the gloomy mood, with Shanghai rebar futures hitting their lowest in more than six months.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active June contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFM3 fell as much as 2.5% to $97.50 a tonne, its weakest since May 12.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 dipped as much as 3.2% to 692.50 yuan ($100.19) a tonne, its lowest also since May 12.

Benchmark October rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped 2.5% to 3,503 yuan a tonne, its weakest since Nov. 4.

The yuan's CNY=CFXS, CNY/ weakness added to lingering concerns about top steel producer and metals consumer China's patchy economic recovery, Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

Market fundamentals have also been uninspiring, with steel demand in China likely to remain muted as authorities have imposed production limits, while mills are expected to "actively reduce" their output to stay afloat.

"In the medium term, the crude steel production control policy will lead to a significant drop in iron ore demand, while the long-term outlook is also relatively pessimistic," Sinosteel analysts said.

Citing data from the China Iron and Steel Association, Westpac analysts said steel production at major mills on a rolling month basis to mid-May is now down 1% versus the average over the last three years. It was up as much as 9.4% above the average at the end of March.

Other Shanghai steel benchmarks were also under pressure, with hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 down 2.2%, and wire rod SWRcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1 both falling 1.1%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange were down 1.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.