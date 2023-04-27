SGX iron ore dips on China demand uncertainty, Dalian benchmark rebounds

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 27 (Reuters) - Iron ore benchmarks moved in opposite directions on Thursday, with Dalian futures rebounding after a six-session slump, while prices in Singapore dipped, as uncertainty over demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China kept traders cautious.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 1.3% higher at 718.50 yuan ($103.76) a tonne, bouncing off a 19-week low hit on Wednesday.

On the Singapore Exchange, however, benchmark May iron ore edged lower by 0.5% to $104.70 a tonne by 0444 GMT. It has largely held ground though, having rebounded on Wednesday after briefly trading below $100.

Top steel producer China's first-quarter steel demand grew 1.9% from a year earlier, more than expected, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said in a quarterly briefing on Wednesday, as the world's No. 2 economy lifted tough COVID curbs.

Analysts had described the pace of steel demand recovery in China as disappointing, pointing to it as the reason for the drop in prices that squeezed steelmakers' margins.

CISA has urged producers to cut output to help ensure a stable cash flow.

"China's Iron and Steel Association sees iron ore prices remaining weak and volatile, portraying an uncertain outlook not only for this current quarter but even the balance of the year," said Al Munro, of broker Marex.

Both Dalian and Singapore iron ore benchmark contracts were on track for weekly and deep monthly losses.

CISA's warning "was arguably the catalyst for the sharp drop in iron ore though the sharp rise in steel inventory for mid-April when inventory is normally falling added to the slump in prices," Westpac analysts said in a note.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.7%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.4% and stainless steel SHSScv1 added 1.1%, while wire rod SWRcv1 shed 1.7%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange dipped 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

