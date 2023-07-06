SGX iron ore dips as China steel prices soften

By Enrico Dela Cruz

July 6 (Reuters) - Singapore iron ore futures dipped on Thursday, while the Dalian benchmark for the steelmaking ingredient stalled, as softening steel prices amid weak demand in China weighed on sentiment.

Worries about Chinese steel production cuts are also curbing iron ore prices, which posted the biggest monthly gains so far in 2023 in June supported by hopes for additional stimulus to support China's sputtering post-COVID economic rebound.

Some steel mills in China's southwest Sichuan province had received verbal notice about restriction on electricity use, according to consultancy and industry data provider Mysteel.

That adds to concerns about iron ore demand prospects, just as China's top steel-producing city of Tangshan ordered an output cut for July amid deteriorating air quality.

Unfavourable weather conditions in China could also hamper steel production.

Weather forecasters on Thursday issued a string of heat advisories across northern parts of the country as temperatures were expected to breach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, while raging rain and flooding continued elsewhere in China.

The most-traded August iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFQ3 was down 0.8% at $108.75 per metric ton, as of 0452 GMT.

On China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active September iron ore contract DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 0.2% higher at 823.50 yuan ($113.58) per metric ton.

Steel production controls "will lead to a significant decline in demand for iron ore", Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note, adding that "the supply side has weak support for prices" amid rising supply from Australia and Brazil.

Other steelmaking inputs, however, advanced, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped, with rebar SRBcv1 down by 0.5%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 by 0.3%, and wire rod SWRcv1 by 0.9%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.6%.

"The (steel) market lacks new drivers, and prices continue to swing between macro expectations and fundamentals," Sinosteel analysts said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

