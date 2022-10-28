SGX iron ore crashes below $80/T as economic gloom fans demand fears

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures tumbled on Friday, with the benchmark price in Singapore collapsing below $80 per tonne, and the steelmaking ingredient led a brutal selloff in China's ferrous complex, spurred by a gloomy outlook for global steel demand.

The most-traded November iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFX2 fell as much as 3.6% to $78.80 a tonne, the lowest since September 2020.

On China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active January contract DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 4.2% lower at 629 yuan ($86.94) a tonne, after touching its weakest since July 22 at 622.50 yuan.

Both Dalian and Singapore benchmark prices were on track for sharp weekly and monthly losses amid mounting concerns over weakening global steel demand and top steel producer China's economy, which has been hit by COVID-19 curbs and a property sector downturn.

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it does not expect a quick resolution to the country's property turmoil. It also cut Asia's economic growth forecasts due to China's sharp slowdown, global monetary tightening and rising inflation.

Steel demand in the European Union is expected to erode by 3.5% this year and fall 1.9% in 2023 due to soaring energy prices and a looming recession, industry group Eurofer said.

A widely expected fourth-straight 75-basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week is also weighing on investor sentiment, along with fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

"The Fed's interest rate hike and weakening of external demand exports are all risks for further downside of steel prices," Huatai Futures analysts warned in a note.

Other steelmaking inputs also extended losses, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

Ferrous metals on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slumped, with rebar SRBcv1 down 2.4%, while both hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 and wire rod SWRcv1 shed 2.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 3.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

