SGX Group, Nasdaq Partner To Launch Global Listing Board To Simplify Dual Listings

(RTTNews) - Singapore Exchange Group or SGX Group and Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) announced Wednesday a partnership to introdue Global Listing Board, with a view to simplify dual listings in the United States and Singapore.

The new harmonised cross-border listing framework, which is scheduled to go live around mid-2026, is expected to bridge the capital markets of both countries. It will enable companies with a market capitalisation of S$2 billion and above to raise capital, enhance visibility and access investors. For the companies, pursuing a dual listing on both Nasdaq and SGX will be easier while reducing friction, complexity and cost.

The proposed Global Listing Board is in line with the efforts of Singapore Government's Equities Market Review Group, which aims to strengthen the stock market to attract investors and companies seeking to list and access growth capital.

The Global Listing Board is expected deepen collaboration between both markets, offering a transparent and efficient environment for global capital formation.

It will streamline regulatory obligations and fundraising across the Pacific Ocean, through a single set of documents and simplified review process.

The proposed regulatory framework will seek to establish a set of prospectus disclosure requirements in Singapore that are comparable to the U.S. With this, they can use a single set of offering documents for the dual listing.

The framework is subject to finalisation of implementation details and completion of relevant regulatory processes.

Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer, SGX Group, said, "For issuers, the proposition is clear: access to U.S. market depth and Asian growth in a streamlined pathway. We hope to attract quality growth-oriented companies with an Asian nexus seeking to expand their investor base, while staying true to their roots, without having to navigate the complexity of dual regulatory regimes."

Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq, Inc., added that the initiative demonstrates that cooperation, smart regulation, and shared standards can create opportunity at scale that benefits both global and regional economies.

The companies plan to release further details about the Global Listing Board in due course, in time to facilitate the scheduled go-live of mid-2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.