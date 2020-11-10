SGS to buy SYNLAB's Analytics & Services division for 550 mln euros

Adds further details on acquisition, trading update

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss inspections group SGS SGSN.S on Tuesday said it is buying medical diagnostic services company SYNLAB's Analytics & Services division for roughly 550 million euros ($650.32 million), as it reported improved trading in September and October.

"The acquisition of A&S significantly strengthens our global network in key strategic focus areas, including Environment, Food, Life Sciences and Oil Condition Monitoring," Chief Executive Frankie Ng said in a statement.

The purchase of A&S, a company with 202 million euros in revenue in 2019 and roughly 2,000 employees, would be fully funded from existing financial resources, SGS said, and is expected to close by early within the first quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory approval.

The Swiss group also said it had seen a 3.8% organic trading decline from July-October, which improved to a less than 2% drop for September and October.

In July, it said first-half profit attributable to shareholders fell 55% to 171 million Swiss francs, while withdrawing its full-year guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, it said adjusted operating income had risen year-on-year from July-October, without providing figures, adding new regional lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic could still have an impact on sales in the remainder of the year.

It said it would be providing a strategic update during full-year results in January, adding changes would include aligning its business with trends such as health, nutrition, environment and sustainability with good long-term growth prospects.

"By simplifying the organizational structure, reducing the number of divisions from eight to five and regrouping some service lines under the new divisions, we will improve our market approach and increase cooperation and agility in our global network," the testing and inspections group said.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

