News & Insights

Markets

SGS To Terminate Proposed Sale Of Crop Science Operations To Eurofins Scientific

July 15, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing and certification company, Monday announced its decision to retain its Crop Science Operations as the firm has decided to make use of its right to terminate its deal with Eurofins Scientific.

In December 2023, SGS had signed an agreement to divest its crop science operations to Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF.PK), a provider of analytical testing and laboratory services.

The company now said that all closing conditions were not satisfied by the agreed long stop date, despite both parties' efforts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.