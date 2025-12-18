Is SGS (SGSOY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has SGS SA (SGSOY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

SGS SA is one of 257 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SGS SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGSOY's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SGSOY has returned about 11.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 9.3% on average. As we can see, SGS SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is UL Solutions Inc. (ULS). The stock is up 56.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, UL Solutions Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SGS SA is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.9% so far this year, so SGSOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. UL Solutions Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to SGS SA and UL Solutions Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

