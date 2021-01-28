Markets

SGS SA FY20 Adj. Operating Income Declines; Organic Revenue Down 6.5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SGS SA (SGSOY.PK) reported fiscal 2020 profit to equity holders of 480 million Swiss francs, a decrease of 27.3% over prior year. Earnings per share was 63.82 francs compared to 87.18 francs. Adjusted operating income was 900 million Swiss francs in 2020, a decline of 15.3% (a decline of 8% at constant currency). Adjusted basic earnings per share decreased to 75.44 francs from 88.17 francs.

Fiscal year total revenue was 5.6 billion Swiss francs, down by 15.1% (a decline of 8.8% at constant currency), notably driven by the disposal of the Petroleum Service Corporation in 2019. Organic revenue declined by 6.5% impacted by the pandemic.

