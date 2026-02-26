Stocks
SGS SA - Depositary Receipt (SGSOY) Price Target Increased by 14.83% to 15.24

February 26, 2026 — 10:27 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

The average one-year price target for SGS SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SGSOY) has been revised to $15.24 / share. This is an increase of 14.83% from the prior estimate of $13.27 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$6.22 to a high of $36.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.22% from the latest reported closing price of $9.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSOY is 0.02%, an increase of 35.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.17% to 87K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 61K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 66.73% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 19.42% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 83.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

