SGS SA - Depositary Receipt (SGSOY) Price Target Decreased by 45.04% to 14.36

The average one-year price target for SGS SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SGSOY) has been revised to $14.36 / share. This is a decrease of 45.04% from the prior estimate of $26.12 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$3.89 to a high of $31.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.58% from the latest reported closing price of $9.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSOY is 0.36%, an increase of 33.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 12.89% over the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 77.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 1.95% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 32.33% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 7.16% over the last quarter.

