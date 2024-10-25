News & Insights

Markets

SGS Q3 Sales Rises; Confirms FY24 Outlook

October 25, 2024 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing and certification company, reported Friday that its third-quarter sales increased 3.8 percent to 1.70 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.64 billion francs. Organic sales growth was at 7.3 percent.'

Industries & Environment sales grew 3 percent to 557 million francs, and the growth was 7 percent organically, led by double-digit growth in Environment.

Natural Resources sales grew 2.8 percent to 403 million francs, and the growth was 6.9 percent organically. In Connectivity & Products, sales increased 5.1 percent on a reported basis and 8.4 percent organically.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect mid to high single-digit organic growth, as well as improvement in adjusted operating income margin on sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.