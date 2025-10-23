Markets

SGS Q3 Organic Sales Up 6.0%; Confirms 2025 Targets

October 23, 2025 — 01:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SGS (SGSN.SW) reported third quarter sales of 1.7 billion Swiss francs, up 1.8% compared to prior year. The company said organic growth of 6.0% and positive net scope effect of 1.9% more than offset the adverse foreign exchange effect of 6.1%. Testing & Inspection delivered organic sales growth of 6.3%. Business Assurance achieved 3.7% organic sales growth.

SGS confirmed all its targets for 2025. The company continues to project 5% to 7% organic sales growth.

