SGS Group FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), an inspection, verification, testing and certification company, Tuesday reported 2.6 percent growth in profit for the full year, while revenue slid 1.6 percent from last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders rose to 660 million Swiss francs from 643 million francs, and earnings per share grew to 87.18 francs from 84.32 francs last year. On an adjusted basis, attributable profit was down 8.0 percent.

The company said its results were driven mainly by the gain on the disposal of Petroleum Service Corporation, partly offset by the costs related to the structural optimization plan and higher effective tax rate.

The Group's revenue for the year slid by 1.6 percent to 6.6 billion francs, while it was up 1.2 percent at constant currency. On an organic basis, revenue grew 2.6 percent.

