SGS FY25 Results Rise, Sees Sales Growth In FY26, Confirms FY27 View

February 11, 2026 — 01:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, reported Wednesday higher profit and sales in fiscal 2025. Further, the firm maintained dividend, issued outlook for fiscal 2026 expecting organic sales growth, and confirmed fiscal 2027 view.

In the year 2025, profit attributable to equity holders grew 15 percent to 668 million Swiss Francs from last year's 581 million francs.

Basic earnings per share were 3.48 francs, up 12.3 percent from 3.10 francs last year. Basic earnings per share before HQ disposal was 3.21 francs, compared to 3.10 francs a year ago.

Operating income increased 12.2 percent year-over-year to 1.01 billion francs, and adjusted operating income or AOI grew 6.5 percent to 1.11 billion francs. AOI margin improved to 16 percent from 15.3 percent last year.

Sales for the year were 6.95 billion francs, up 2.2 percent from 6.79 billion francs in the prior year. Organic sales growth was 5.6 percent.

Further, the Board of Directors will recommend at the Annual General Meeting of March 26 to maintain the dividend at the CHF 3.20 per share level.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects 5 percent to 7 percent organic sales growth, and 5 percent to 7 percent additional sales from acquisitions, including ATS. The company projects adjusted operating income margin in line or above 16 percent.

The company plans Capital Markets Event before the end of 2026.

In addition, SGS reconfirmed fiscal 2027 outlook, still expecting organic sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent annually, and significant improvement of at least 1.5 percentage points in Adjusted Operating Income margin on sales by 2027, versus 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

