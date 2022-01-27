SGS FY21 Profit Climbs On Strong Revenues; Proposes Flat Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), an inspection, verification, testing and certification company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit attributable to equity holders increased 27.7 percent to 613 million Swiss francs from last year's 480 million francs.

Basic earnings per share grew 28 percent to 81.91 francs from 64.05 francs in the prior year.

Total revenue reached 6.4 billion francs, a growth of 14.3 percent from last year on a reported basis, and 14.2 percent at constant currency. The results were driven by the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as well as strategic focus and significant contribution from acquired revenue.

Organic revenue increased by 8.9 percent.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors proposed a stable dividend at 80 francs per share.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said, "Our strong 2021 performance has confirmed our strategic focus. Combined with the investment in our platform we are building a thriving future for SGS."

