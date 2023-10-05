SGS AG - ADR (SGSOY) Price Target Increased by 12.58% to 20.56

The average one-year price target for SGS AG - ADR (OTC:SGSOY) has been revised to 20.56 / share. This is an increase of 12.58% from the prior estimate of 18.27 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.14 to a high of 36.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.58% from the latest reported closing price of 8.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSOY is 0.04%, a decrease of 50.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.38% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 12.27% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 4.67% over the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 12.34% over the last quarter.

