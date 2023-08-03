SGS AG - ADR (SGSOY) Price Target Decreased by 30.78% to 13.68

The average one-year price target for SGS AG - ADR (OTC:SGSOY) has been revised to 13.68 / share. This is an decrease of 30.78% from the prior estimate of 19.77 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.14 to a high of 32.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.51% from the latest reported closing price of 9.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSOY is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 14.41% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 12.27% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 4.67% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOY by 12.34% over the last quarter.

