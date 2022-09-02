SGS acquires Penumbra Security, expanding U.S. footprint

US Markets

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swiss-based testing and inspection company SGS SGSN.S said on Friday it was acquiring Penumbra Security, Inc., in the United States.

SGS said Penumbra is a recognised leader in providing information security conformance testing to government standards and regulatory compliance for multinational companies.

It gave no value for the acquisition.

"This acquisition expands our cybersecurity capabilities and footprint into the U.S.," Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said in a statement.

SGS, whose activities include environmental testing and public health, stuck to its 2022 outlook in July while reporting higher first-half sales and a modest increase in net profit.

