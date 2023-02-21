SGRY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.61, changing hands as low as $31.13 per share. Surgery Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGRY's low point in its 52 week range is $20.46 per share, with $63.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.