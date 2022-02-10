SGRY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.41, changing hands as high as $52.16 per share. Surgery Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGRY's low point in its 52 week range is $35.24 per share, with $69.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.