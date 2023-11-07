Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SGOV ETF, which added 8,550,000 units, or a 5.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, which added 875,000 units, for a 37.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SGOV, VTES: Big ETF Inflows

