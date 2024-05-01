SGOV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SGOV ETF (Symbol: SGOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.47, changing hands as low as $100.30 per share. SGOV shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGOV's low point in its 52 week range is $100.04 per share, with $100.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.31.

