SGOL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: SGOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.80, changing hands as high as $17.88 per share. ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGOL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.08 per share, with $19.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.86.

