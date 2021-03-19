SGOL, DWFI: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares, where 4,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF, which lost 920,000 of its units, representing a 36.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DWFI, in morning trading today Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ESK is up about 0.2%, and Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Convertible is up by about 0.3%.

