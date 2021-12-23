SGMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.42, changing hands as high as $68.57 per share. Scientific Games Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGMS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.89 per share, with $90.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.62.

