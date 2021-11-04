SGMO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.91, changing hands as high as $11.49 per share. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 21.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGMO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.8938 per share, with $19.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.