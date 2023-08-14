SGML Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sigma Lithium Corp (Symbol: SGML) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.94, changing hands as low as $34.06 per share. Sigma Lithium Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGML's low point in its 52 week range is $19.115 per share, with $43.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.