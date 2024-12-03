SGML Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sigma Lithium Corp (Symbol: SGML) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.11, changing hands as low as $13.08 per share. Sigma Lithium Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGML's low point in its 52 week range is $8.47 per share, with $34.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.31.

