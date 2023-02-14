Markets
SGL Carbon: Susanne Klatten Resigns As Chairwoman For Personal Reasons

February 14, 2023 — 01:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) announced Susanne Klatten informed the Board of Management that she will resign from her position as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting and will leave the Supervisory Board before the end of her term of office. Her commitment as the main shareholder of SGL Carbon remains unaffected by the decision, the company stated.

The company expects that a new member will be appointed to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023.

