SGL Carbon Turns To Profit In FY21 On Strong Demand; Sees Weak EBITDApre, Flat Sales In FY22

(RTTNews) - German carbon and graphite product manufacturer SGL Carbon (SGLFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net result attributable to parent company shareholders was 75.4 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 132.2 million euros.

EBITDApre improved 50.9 percent to 140.0 million euros from last year's 92.8 million euros.

Sales increased 9.5 percent to 1.01 billion euros from last year's 919.4 million euros, driven by rising demand in almost all market segments.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects Group sales to be at the previous year's level and EBITDApre to be between 110 million euros and 130 million euros.

The results will benefit from a further increase in demand in almost all market segments, but will hit by the expiry of a supply contract with a major automotive customer in mid-2022.

