SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Price Target Decreased by 10.35% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for SGL Carbon SE (OTCPK:SGLFF) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is a decrease of 10.35% from the prior estimate of $4.55 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.55 to a high of $4.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.25% from the latest reported closing price of $7.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGL Carbon SE. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGLFF is 0.10%, an increase of 24.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.68% to 3,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 782K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 503K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 496K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGLFF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 307K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGLFF by 11.86% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 201K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGLFF by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.