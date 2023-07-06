SGL Carbon SE (FWB:SGL) Price Target Increased by 5.49% to 11.71

The average one-year price target for SGL Carbon SE (FWB:SGL) has been revised to 11.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 11.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.84% from the latest reported closing price of 8.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGL Carbon SE. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGL is 0.14%, an increase of 130.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.90% to 4,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 697K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGL by 3.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 380K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 351K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGL by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 340K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

