SGL Carbon SE (FWB:SGL) Price Target Increased by 11.17% to 11.17

The average one-year price target for SGL Carbon SE (FWB:SGL) has been revised to 11.17 / share. This is an increase of 11.17% from the prior estimate of 10.05 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.37 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.12% from the latest reported closing price of 8.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGL Carbon SE. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGL is 0.08%, an increase of 35.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.25% to 4,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGL by 16.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 380K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGL by 14.75% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 351K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGL by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 340K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGL by 2.45% over the last quarter.

