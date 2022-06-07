SGL Carbon Increases FY22 Sales, Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon (SGLFF) said it now expects EBITDApre for 2022 in a range of 130 - 150 million euros. Prior guidance was 110 - 130 million euros. EBITpre is now forecasted to be between 70 - 90 million euros, revised from prior guidance range of 50 - 70 million euros.

The company increased sales guidance to around 1.1 billion euros for 2022, originally expected to be at the level of the previous year.

The forecast for return on capital employed of is raised to 7% - 9%, from prior guidance range of 5% - 7%. Free cash flow is still expected to be significantly lower in 2022 from prior year.

The company noted that its communicated medium-term targets up to 2025 remain unaffected by the forecast adjustment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.