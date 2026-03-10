SGIOY vs. SDZNY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Drugs stocks have likely encountered both Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) and Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (SDZNY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SGIOY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.30, while SDZNY has a forward P/E of 19.55. We also note that SGIOY has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SDZNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86.

Another notable valuation metric for SGIOY is its P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SDZNY has a P/B of 4.12.

Based on these metrics and many more, SGIOY holds a Value grade of B, while SDZNY has a Value grade of C.

Both SGIOY and SDZNY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SGIOY is the superior value option right now.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (SDZNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.