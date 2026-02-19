SGIOY or SDZNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Drugs sector have probably already heard of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) and Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (SDZNY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that SGIOY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SGIOY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.15, while SDZNY has a forward P/E of 21.30. We also note that SGIOY has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SDZNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19.

Another notable valuation metric for SGIOY is its P/B ratio of 1.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SDZNY has a P/B of 4.3.

These metrics, and several others, help SGIOY earn a Value grade of B, while SDZNY has been given a Value grade of C.

SGIOY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SGIOY is likely the superior value option right now.

