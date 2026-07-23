SGI Stock Tracks Bedding Trends in Retail Costs and Global Growth

Somnigroup International Inc. SGI is being judged on two connected themes: whether bedding demand improves and whether retail costs stay manageable. The company has a bigger platform after the Mattress Firm acquisition, but the broader home-related retail environment remains uneven.

Retail Costs Shape the Near-Term Story

SGI reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $1.80 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share rose 20.4% to 59 cents. The gain was helped by a full quarter of Mattress Firm sales, integration benefits and stronger performance outside North America.



Retail cost pressure remains a key offset. Mattress Firm net sales increased 49.2% to $885.9 million, but adjusted gross margin fell 360 basis points to 31.5%. Promotional spending, product mix and fixed cost deleverage were the main reasons. That is an important signal because Mattress Firm is now central to SGI’s consumer-facing strategy.



SGI is not alone in dealing with home retail cost discipline. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 comparable brand revenue growth of 4.8% and an operating margin of 16.2%, showing how a premium home retailer can still defend profitability when merchandising and brand positioning are working. SGI’s bedding model is different, but both companies depend on consumers remaining willing to spend on home categories.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND highlights the other side of the comparison. Its first-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales decreased 0.7%, while comparable store sales fell 3.7%. That weakness underscores how home improvement and housing-linked discretionary categories can remain pressured even when retailers continue to invest in stores and customer reach.

SGI's Sales Estimates



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Global Growth Offsets U.S. Bedding Softness

SGI’s international business remains a key support. Tempur Sealy International sales rose 15.5% in the first quarter of 2026, or 7.2% on a constant-currency basis. Gross margin improved 140 basis points to 50.4%, helped by favorable mix and operating efficiencies.



That international momentum gives SGI a broader growth path than a purely U.S.-focused bedding retailer. The company serves consumers in more than 100 countries and operates through Tempur Sealy, Mattress Firm and Dreams. Its vertical model includes design, manufacturing, distribution, retail and e-commerce.



The contrast with Williams-Sonoma and Floor & Decor is useful. Williams-Sonoma’s recent results point to resilience in higher-end home demand, while Floor & Decor’s comparable sales decline reflects pressure in project-driven spending. SGI sits between those signals. Premium bedding, brand strength and international growth are positives, but U.S. mattress demand and retail traffic still matter.

Cost Synergies and Capital Allocation Add Support

Mattress Firm synergies are another part of the case. SGI realized $60 million of sales synergies and $20 million of cost synergies in 2025. The May 2026 plan targets another $40 million of sales synergies and $65 million of cost synergies in 2026, followed by $50 million of cost synergies in 2027.



Cash generation also helps. SGI generated $246.5 million of cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter and ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $110.8 million. Total debt was $4.6 billion, with leverage of 3.07 times adjusted EBITDA.



Still, the stock is not free from risk. The Zacks data show SGI shares have declined 21.7% year to date, and the stock trades at 22.2X current-year earnings. Demand recovery, cost management and integration execution remain the main swing factors.

Somnigroup International Inc. Price and Consensus

Somnigroup International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Somnigroup International Inc. Quote

Bottom Line on SGI Stock

SGI has a stronger platform than before the Mattress Firm deal and international growth is helping balance a soft U.S. bedding cycle. Retail cost pressure keeps the story measured, especially when viewed beside Williams-Sonoma’s margin resilience and Floor & Decor’s weaker comparable sales.



SGI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a VGM Score of B and Growth Score of B, both supportive when paired with a favorable Zacks Rank. Its Value Score of C and Momentum Score of C suggest a more balanced profile rather than a broad style advantage. For investors, SGI looks supported by earnings estimate trends but still tied to bedding demand and retail execution.

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Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.