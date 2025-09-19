SGHT Shares Rise on Meta-Analysis Showing OMNI's Long-Term Benefits

Sight Sciences SGHT recently announced the publication of a systematic literature review and meta-analysis in the European Journal of Ophthalmology, highlighting the long-term safety and efficacy of the OMNI Surgical System (OMNI). The review confirmed that OMNI delivers clinically significant reductions in intraocular pressure (IOP) and medication use for patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

The findings reinforce OMNI’s position as a strong treatment option, with favorable safety outcomes and durability that may delay the need for more invasive procedures. Positive clinical evidence like this not only strengthens surgeon confidence but also supports payer reimbursement decisions, underscoring the system’s potential to drive adoption and growth for SGHT.

Likely Trend of SGHT Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares gained 7.9% yesterday and closed at $3.69. Shares of the company have gained 1.4% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 11.4% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 13.3% in the same time frame.

This latest meta-analysis strengthens the case for Sight Sciences in the long run by reinforcing the OMNI Surgical System’s proven safety, durability and cost-effectiveness. Strong peer-reviewed evidence builds surgeon confidence, supports payer reimbursement and highlights OMNI’s ability to reduce reliance on medications and delay more invasive procedures. Together, these factors can drive broader adoption, position SGHT competitively in the growing Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery market and support sustainable revenue growth.

SGHT currently has a market capitalization of $179.1 million. The company projects an earnings growth of 17.7% for the next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on SGHT's Meta-Analysis Study for OMNI

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness, with many patients dependent on lifelong medications or invasive surgeries to manage IOP. These options can be costly, burdensome and not always effective, creating a need for less invasive, durable treatments that reduce medication reliance and delay more aggressive procedures.

The newly published meta-analysis directly addresses this gap by evaluating the effectiveness, safety and economic impact of the OMNI and its predecessors. Covering 29 publications across 22 unique studies and 2,379 eyes, the study concluded that OMNI offers sustained reductions in IOP and medication use while maintaining a favorable safety profile. By validating OMNI’s performance in both standalone and combination treatments, the findings underscore its role as a reliable option for patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

Key Study Findings

The analysis revealed that treatment success, defined as a reduction in IOP of at least 20% from baseline, was achieved in nearly 89% of patients at six, 12 and 24 months. After six and 12 months, approximately 66–68% of patients treated with either standalone or combined treatments remained medication-free, a meaningful outcome that highlights OMNI’s ability to improve quality of life while reducing the long-term treatment burden. These results demonstrate the durability of OMNI’s impact, which can help slow disease progression and preserve vision.

Beyond clinical outcomes, the study also confirmed OMNI’s economic value compared with the leading market alternative, iStent inject. The cost-utility analysis included quality of life outcomes in the form of quality-adjusted life years (QALYs). Patients treated with OMNI achieved an average of 8.95 QALYs over a lifetime horizon and 1.59 over two years, compared with 8.93 and 1.58, respectively, for iStent inject. The slightly higher QALYs for OMNI were attributed to its favorable adverse event profile.

SGHT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SGHT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and Envista NVST.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

Envista reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 26 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. Revenues of $682 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.3%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Envista has a long-term estimated growth rate of 16.8%. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.50%.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.